Rally supports student blocked from returning to Brooklyn

9 hrs ago

Demonstrators gathered at Cadman Plaza Monday afternoon to support a CUNY student from Iran who is now blocked from re-entering the U.S. despite having a student visa. City officials and students outside the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse demanded that Saira Rafiee be allowed to return to the states.

