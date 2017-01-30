Rally supports student blocked from returning to Brooklyn
Demonstrators gathered at Cadman Plaza Monday afternoon to support a CUNY student from Iran who is now blocked from re-entering the U.S. despite having a student visa. City officials and students outside the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse demanded that Saira Rafiee be allowed to return to the states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shane STRASSBERG psychic at the Trinity Luthera...
|7 min
|Shane STRASSBERG ...
|2
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|46 min
|Coffee - Please
|116
|jackie ROBINSON FAMILY STILL HAS BASEBALL CARD...
|8 hr
|BALL CARDS
|1
|Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P...
|16 hr
|lawz
|3
|New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ...
|19 hr
|George Soros
|9
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Sun
|Well Well
|7
|Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06)
|Sun
|Highheelmom
|815
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC