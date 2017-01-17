Psychic Twin shares 'Stop in Time' vi...

Psychic Twin shares 'Stop in Time' video, playing Brooklyn before STRFKR tour

Psychic Twin has just shared the video for "Stop in Time," the current single from her album Strange Diary . It was directed and choreographed by Ashley Robicheaux and is, in Fein's words, "about the strength of women working together."

