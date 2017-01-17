Psychic Twin shares 'Stop in Time' video, playing Brooklyn before STRFKR tour
Psychic Twin has just shared the video for "Stop in Time," the current single from her album Strange Diary . It was directed and choreographed by Ashley Robicheaux and is, in Fein's words, "about the strength of women working together."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|Tue
|empty_sockets
|19
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Tue
|Miami Pistol Squad
|4
|FBI filed against Trinity Lutheran in Bay Ridge...
|Tue
|Shane STRASSBERG ...
|1
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Mon
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
|Bargaintown USA (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Filipponeinva
|35
|Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06)
|Jan 16
|Buster Hymen - Juice
|2
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC