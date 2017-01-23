Prison ship shrine in Brooklyn a step closer to becoming national monument
The majestic, 149-foot-high resting place of thousands of Revolutionary War POWs who died under shockingly cruel conditions is a step closer to becoming a national monument, to be protected and maintained by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The National Park Service will hold a public meeting to discuss its special study on the Prison Ship Martyrs' Monument in Fort Greene Park on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. in the Shirley A. Chisholm State Office Building, 55 Hanson Place, Brooklyn.
