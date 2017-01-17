Pols demand shuttle buses when subway station closes

The least the MTA could do for straphangers who will lose access to the R train's Bay Ridge Avenue station when it closes for a repair project is provide shuttle bus service, three local lawmakers said. State Sen. Marty Golden and state Assemblymembers Pamela Harris and Nicole Malliotakis, all of whom represent parts of Bay Ridge, have jointly fired off letters to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and MTA New York City Transit President Veronique Hakim demanding that shuttle buses be put into service to accommodate passengers.

