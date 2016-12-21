Police: Man attempted to sexually assault woman inside BK elevator
A man is accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman inside the elevator of a Brooklyn apartment building, police say. The incident happened on Jan. 1 inside the elevator of an apartment building in Ditmas Park around 10:30 p.m. Police say a 22-year-old woman was approached by a man inside the lobby of the building and the two got on an elevator after the man struck up a conversation.
