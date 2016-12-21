Police: Man attempted to sexually ass...

Police: Man attempted to sexually assault woman inside BK elevator

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

A man is accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman inside the elevator of a Brooklyn apartment building, police say. The incident happened on Jan. 1 inside the elevator of an apartment building in Ditmas Park around 10:30 p.m. Police say a 22-year-old woman was approached by a man inside the lobby of the building and the two got on an elevator after the man struck up a conversation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 9 min jimi-yank 6,085
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 40 min SweLL GirL 16,988
" Ruse Up .. Ruse Up ... Ruse Unto Your Power ! " 1 hr Ruse Up Ruse Up 10
TRAMP Re-Writes the CONSTITUTION ! 1 hr I Showink da PINK 4
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Sun BetheljudgmentDan... 3
New Year's Eve 2017 Fireworks Brooklyn NY Grand... Sun NewYorkView 1
Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09) Dec 30 Realnigish 328
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Dec '16 Tyd 119
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,034 • Total comments across all topics: 277,558,142

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC