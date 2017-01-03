Police investigating death of 7-month-old from Staten Island
Police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old male from New Springville who was brought into the New York University Lutheran Medical Center in Brooklyn this morning. The baby, identified as Dameen Mohammed of Elie Court, New Springville, was unconscious and unresponsive when a 25-year-female brought him into NYU Lutheran Medical Center at about 6:43 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.
