Panda Express Drops Sticky Sweet Oran...

Panda Express Drops Sticky Sweet Orange Chicken in Brooklyn

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Eater

America's orange chicken king Panda Express now has a location in Brooklyn, another step in the buffet-style chain's big NYC expansion plan. The Southern-California based chain soft-opened an outpost in Flatbush at 2166 Nostrand Ave. late last month and held a grand opening last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... 15 min Miami Pistol Squad 4
FBI filed against Trinity Lutheran in Bay Ridge... 7 hr Shane STRASSBERG ... 1
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... 20 hr BetheljudgmentDan... 28
Bargaintown USA (Apr '09) 23 hr Filipponeinva 35
News Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06) Mon Buster Hymen - Juice 2
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Sun Handydoodles 122
News US parents accept children's transgender identi... Sun misbehaved 30
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,496 • Total comments across all topics: 277,999,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC