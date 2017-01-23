Opponents fight city on 5-cent plastic bag fee

In the wake of a state Senate vote to try to stop New York City from implementing a new law to force shoppers to pay a five-cent fee for a plastic bag in a supermarket, the Brooklyn Young Republicans and City Council hopeful Bob Capano held a press conference outside a Foodtown supermarket in Bay Ridge on Sunday and urged residents to contact their legislators and demand that the surcharge be dropped. While the Senate voted to kill the plastic bag fee, the state Assembly has yet to take action.

