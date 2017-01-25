NYU to invest more than $500M in Brooklyn on science, engineering, emerging media
NYU President Andrew Hamilton is scheduled to outline the university's more than half-a-billion-dollar investment in Brooklyn over the next decade to expand and upgrade science, technology, engineering and emerging media disciplines at an Association for a Better New York breakfast tomorrow, according to a press release from the school The investment will provide space and support not only for the applied sciences, but also for new initiatives and approaches that rely on the fusion of science, technology and creativity that is a signature feature of what both NYU and Brooklyn's burgeoning tech sector have to offer. In fall 2016, Hamilton identified improving the sciences at NYU as a major priority of his administration.
