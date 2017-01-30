NYU Expanding Into Former MTA Headquarters in Downtown Brooklyn
The university will redevelop the former MTA headquarters at 370 Jay St. into a 500,000-square-foot space that will house additional science, technology and engineering programs, the school said. NYU's Center for Urban Science and Progress - a research and education center that studies data on how cities work - will take up the building's top floors.
