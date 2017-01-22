NYPD Seeks Suspect Seen Stabbing Teen on Subway Cell Phone Video
Investigators say around 3 p.m. Saturday, the man in this video was seen fighting with a 19-year-old passenger on a Queens-bound J train in Brooklyn. When they pulled into the Chauncey Street subway station in Bushwick, the teen made his way off the train and to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
