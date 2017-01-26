NYC, Brooklyn officials defy Trump's attack on illegal immigration
There are 2 comments on the The Brooklyn Daily Eagle story from 10 hrs ago, titled NYC, Brooklyn officials defy Trump's attack on illegal immigration. In it, The Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports that:
New York City officials and Brooklyn's community leaders reacted with dismay and defiance to President Donald Trump's attack on illegal immigrants via executive order on Wednesday. Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement on Twitter, "President Trump's executive order on immigration runs contrary to the values of our city, and the values of the United States.
#1 11 hrs ago
Its illegal to use American tax dollars to protect illegals
#2 11 hrs ago
Pretty simple concept.
Even a NYer should be able to understand it.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAH AHAHAHAHAHAHAHHHHAHAAAHAHAAHAH AHA
