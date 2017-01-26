NYC, Brooklyn officials defy Trump's ...

NYC, Brooklyn officials defy Trump's attack on illegal immigration

There are 2 comments on the The Brooklyn Daily Eagle story from 10 hrs ago, titled NYC, Brooklyn officials defy Trump's attack on illegal immigration. In it, The Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports that:

New York City officials and Brooklyn's community leaders reacted with dismay and defiance to President Donald Trump's attack on illegal immigrants via executive order on Wednesday. Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement on Twitter, "President Trump's executive order on immigration runs contrary to the values of our city, and the values of the United States.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Wildchild

Brooklyn, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
Its illegal to use American tax dollars to protect illegals

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Where is my love Obama

Honolulu, HI

#2 11 hrs ago
Wildchild wrote:
Its illegal to use American tax dollars to protect illegals
Pretty simple concept.

Even a NYer should be able to understand it.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAH AHAHAHAHAHAHAHHHHAHAAAHAHAAHAH AHA

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In a hijab at the inauguration, Muslim woman sa... 1 hr Chris Isaac 12
Review: Fancy Glass and Mirrors 2 hr Abby Lawrence 2
News Why Queens is being inundated with shelters Mon Fudd AsinElmer 2
PS 148 Ellery St. Brooklyn NY (Oct '10) Jan 23 Rc66gto 64
Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16) Jan 21 Gosht71 28
Cell Phone Tricks (Sep '06) Jan 21 Gosht71 2
Gay meetup reply here (Jul '16) Jan 21 Gosht71 3
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jan 15 Handydoodles 122
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,552 • Total comments across all topics: 278,268,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC