North Carolina man arrested for selli...

North Carolina man arrested for selling guns in Brooklyn

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

A 24-year-old man from North Carolina was arraigned on a 115-count indictment for allegedly trafficking 33 guns from North Carolina and selling them in Brooklyn, acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and NYPD Commissioner James P. O'Neill announced on Tuesday. "The pistols and revolvers that were recovered as part of this investigation are exactly the type of guns that are used to commit violence on our streets," Gonzalez said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16) 6 hr empty_sockets 19
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... 10 hr Miami Pistol Squad 4
FBI filed against Trinity Lutheran in Bay Ridge... 18 hr Shane STRASSBERG ... 1
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Mon BetheljudgmentDan... 28
Bargaintown USA (Apr '09) Mon Filipponeinva 35
News Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06) Mon Buster Hymen - Juice 2
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jan 15 Handydoodles 122
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,154 • Total comments across all topics: 278,014,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC