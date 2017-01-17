North Carolina man arrested for selling guns in Brooklyn
A 24-year-old man from North Carolina was arraigned on a 115-count indictment for allegedly trafficking 33 guns from North Carolina and selling them in Brooklyn, acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and NYPD Commissioner James P. O'Neill announced on Tuesday. "The pistols and revolvers that were recovered as part of this investigation are exactly the type of guns that are used to commit violence on our streets," Gonzalez said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|empty_sockets
|19
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|10 hr
|Miami Pistol Squad
|4
|FBI filed against Trinity Lutheran in Bay Ridge...
|18 hr
|Shane STRASSBERG ...
|1
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Mon
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
|Bargaintown USA (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Filipponeinva
|35
|Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06)
|Mon
|Buster Hymen - Juice
|2
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC