North Carolina man arrested for selling guns in Brooklyn

A 24-year-old man from North Carolina was arraigned on a 115-count indictment for allegedly trafficking 33 guns from North Carolina and selling them in Brooklyn, acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and NYPD Commissioner James P. O'Neill announced on Tuesday. "The pistols and revolvers that were recovered as part of this investigation are exactly the type of guns that are used to commit violence on our streets," Gonzalez said in a statement.

