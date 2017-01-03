No charges expected against truck dri...

No charges expected against truck driver who fatally struck man in Brooklyn

Police say there are no charges expected against a man who fatally struck an 85-year-old with a truck in Brooklyn and kept driving. Rafael Nieves was fatally struck by a box truck Monday at the intersection of Grand and Lorimer Street around 1 p.m. He was transported to Bellevue Hospital where he later died.

