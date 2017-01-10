No Charges After Drivers Kill 3 Peopl...

No Charges After Drivers Kill 3 People in Separate Crashes in 4 Hours

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: StreetsBlog.org

Motorists killed three people walking and biking in Brooklyn yesterday. In one case a driver ran over a senior in broad daylight and left the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who will fill up the driverless cars with gas? 24 min Need wipe 5
Madam President 1 hr Maude 405
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Jemz5248 62,830
Sexiest Fox News Babe 3 hr Gus 5
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Tue Hotcakes 121
Can any1 tell me the name of this pornstar/the ... Jan 9 king 1
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... Jan 6 nonLib in flatbush 2
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,864 • Total comments across all topics: 277,827,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC