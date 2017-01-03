New York Teacher Dies After Being Struck By Vehicles In Brooklyn
Police in New York City say a special education teacher is dead after she was struck by an SUV and a school bus at an intersection in Brooklyn. Officials say 29-year-old Hermanda Booker was struck twice at the corner of Kings Highway and Nostrand Avenue in the borough's Midwood section around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.
