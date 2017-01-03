New York City commuter train derails in Brooklyn, injuring 37

BROOKLYN, N.Y.: A New York City commuter train derailed at a Brooklyn terminal after ramming into a bumper during Wednesday's morning rush hour, leaving more than 100 people with non-life-threatening injuries, city officials said. Dozens of emergency crews swarmed Atlantic Terminal after the Long Island Railroad train went off the tracks inside the busy transportation hub at about 8:30 a.m. local time, the New York City Fire Department said.

