New bean snack created by Brooklyn re...

New bean snack created by Brooklyn resident

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

Founder, Aaron Gatti, says he had the idea for the new food from a certain kind of bean he ate as a child. With the gourmet pickle revolution going on, Gatti says he decided to make different flavors of the bean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump supporters look to Hitler 5 min Samantha 4
Women's March Protesting Trump 1/21 15 min Samantha 6
Opiods and other Pain relief Meds 22 min dsfsdf 1
Disbar Judge Jerome Simandle 1 hr Fed judge Injust 1
Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16) 2 hr Gosht71 25
Gay teen meet up (Apr '16) 2 hr Gosht71 38
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... Jan 17 Miami Pistol Squad 4
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jan 15 Handydoodles 122
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,873 • Total comments across all topics: 278,105,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC