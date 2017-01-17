New bean snack created by Brooklyn resident
Founder, Aaron Gatti, says he had the idea for the new food from a certain kind of bean he ate as a child. With the gourmet pickle revolution going on, Gatti says he decided to make different flavors of the bean.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters look to Hitler
|5 min
|Samantha
|4
|Women's March Protesting Trump 1/21
|15 min
|Samantha
|6
|Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|22 min
|dsfsdf
|1
|Disbar Judge Jerome Simandle
|1 hr
|Fed judge Injust
|1
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Gosht71
|25
|Gay teen meet up (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|Gosht71
|38
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Jan 17
|Miami Pistol Squad
|4
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC