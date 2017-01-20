[MUSIC] Holy folk! Steve Gunn aims to...

[MUSIC] Holy folk! Steve Gunn aims to rock Greenpoint church

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Paper

A Bedford-Stuyvesant folk-rock musician who once played in Kurt Vile's band the Violators will strum sweetly among the pews of a Greenpoint church next week. Guitarist and singer-songwriter Steve Gunn , who will play at the Park Church Co-Op on Jan. 22, says the sacred space has the perfect resonance for him to unleash his new tunes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16) Tue empty_sockets 19
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... Jan 17 Miami Pistol Squad 4
FBI filed against Trinity Lutheran in Bay Ridge... Jan 17 Shane STRASSBERG ... 1
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Jan 16 BetheljudgmentDan... 28
Bargaintown USA (Apr '09) Jan 16 Filipponeinva 35
News Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06) Jan 16 Buster Hymen - Juice 2
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jan 15 Handydoodles 122
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,259 • Total comments across all topics: 278,065,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC