[MUSIC] Holy folk! Steve Gunn aims to rock Greenpoint church

A Bedford-Stuyvesant folk-rock musician who once played in Kurt Vile's band the Violators will strum sweetly among the pews of a Greenpoint church next week. Guitarist and singer-songwriter Steve Gunn , who will play at the Park Church Co-Op on Jan. 22, says the sacred space has the perfect resonance for him to unleash his new tunes.

