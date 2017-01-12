Mexican food, diner grub, kosher treats line this Brooklyn stop
Wedged between the massive Broadway Junction bus depot and East New York's Industrial Business Zone, the J train station at Alabama Ave. in Brooklyn isn't what you'd call a dining destination. Still, these three nearby food businesses each excel at what they do.
