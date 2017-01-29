Meet Brooklyna s newest landmarks
The Landmarks Preservation Commission just created two more landmarks in Brooklyn. Both newly designated buildings are banks in Brooklyn Heights, but architecturally they are quite different.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.
