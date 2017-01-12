Martin Luther King Jr.'s Pilgrimage t...

Martin Luther King Jr.'s Pilgrimage to Israel That Never Was

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Forward

The plans for Martin Luther King Jr.'s pilgrimage were ambitious. King was slated to lead thousands of pilgrims to the Holy Land, where he would preach on the Mount of Olives and at a specially constructed amphitheater on the Sea of Galilee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 2 min HILLARY Cara Mia ... 1,149
HILLARY ! - Cara Mia Why ? 4 min HILLARY Cara Mia ... 2
Madam President 12 min RIP American Demo... 431
TRUMP Sings ! " Only 24 Hours from Ivana " ! 31 min Old Millennia Trump 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) 15 hr Handydoodles 122
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... 15 hr BetheljudgmentDan... 26
News US parents accept children's transgender identi... Sun misbehaved 30
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,956,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC