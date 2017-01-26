Marc Fliedner officially declares candidacy for Brooklyn district attorney
Acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez has already jumped out to a big lead in Brooklyn's burgeoning DA race, but another hat has officially been thrown into the pile on Thursday when Marc Fliedner officially declared that he is running for the office. "I am Marc Fliedner and I am officially declaring that I will run for district attorney in Brooklyn," Fliedner said in front of a small crowd gathered at Grand Army Plaza just off of Flatbush Avenue.
