Man Who Stabbed Teen on J Train Surrenders to Police, NYPD Says
Alton Chesney, 46, turned himself in at an east Brooklyn stationhouse after the NYPD released video footage of him grappling with a teen on a Queens-bound J train shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, sources said. The video showed him grabbing a 19-year-old rider by the back of his jacket while waving what appears to be a sharp object.
