Man claims $2.5 million lottery earnings at Brooklyn deli
A Queens native who bought a winning lottery ticket in Brooklyn was presented a lump sum check for nearly $2.5 million Wednesday. Patrick Clarke won Patrick Clarke won the New York Lottery scratch-off game "Set for Life" on Dec. 20, his 28th birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In a hijab at the inauguration, Muslim woman sa...
|1 hr
|Chris Isaac
|12
|Review: Fancy Glass and Mirrors
|2 hr
|Abby Lawrence
|2
|Why Queens is being inundated with shelters
|Mon
|Fudd AsinElmer
|2
|PS 148 Ellery St. Brooklyn NY (Oct '10)
|Jan 23
|Rc66gto
|64
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 21
|Gosht71
|28
|Cell Phone Tricks (Sep '06)
|Jan 21
|Gosht71
|2
|Gay meetup reply here (Jul '16)
|Jan 21
|Gosht71
|3
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC