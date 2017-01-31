Man accused of dismembering girlfriend to appear in court
The man accused of dismembering his girlfriend and disposing her body in the trash will appear in a Brooklyn courtroom Tuesday. A Bronx judge dismissed the case against Somorie Moses last week, transferring the charges over to Brooklyn court, where he will face an additional murder charge.
