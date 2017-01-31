Man accused of dismembering girlfrien...

Man accused of dismembering girlfriend to appear in court

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

The man accused of dismembering his girlfriend and disposing her body in the trash will appear in a Brooklyn courtroom Tuesday. A Bronx judge dismissed the case against Somorie Moses last week, transferring the charges over to Brooklyn court, where he will face an additional murder charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P... 6 min DR X 6
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists 1 hr You Are Fired 167
Brooklyn Bridge (Apr '12) 5 hr G Hawthorne 4
Review: Omar Fasli 12 hr Katyperry321 1
Colby Academy (Jul '13) 12 hr Lee 7
Shane STRASSBERG psychic at the Trinity Luthera... 18 hr Shane STRASSBERG ... 2
jackie ROBINSON FAMILY STILL HAS BASEBALL CARD... Mon BALL CARDS 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jan 15 Handydoodles 122
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,705 • Total comments across all topics: 278,441,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC