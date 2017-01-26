Man accused of concealing body parts appears in court
A Bronx judge Thursday dismissed the case against a man accused of hiding human remains, but he'll have to stand before another judge in Brooklyn A Bronx judge Thursday dismissed the case against a man accused of hiding human remains, but he'll have to stand before another judge in Brooklyn in connection with the same case. BROOKLYN - A Bronx judge Thursday dismissed the case against a man accused of hiding human remains, but he'll have to stand before another judge in Brooklyn in connection with the same case.
