Man accused of concealing body parts ...

Man accused of concealing body parts appears in court

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

A Bronx judge Thursday dismissed the case against a man accused of hiding human remains, but he'll have to stand before another judge in Brooklyn A Bronx judge Thursday dismissed the case against a man accused of hiding human remains, but he'll have to stand before another judge in Brooklyn in connection with the same case. BROOKLYN - A Bronx judge Thursday dismissed the case against a man accused of hiding human remains, but he'll have to stand before another judge in Brooklyn in connection with the same case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some children fearful of what a Trump presidenc... 1 hr Jack LaLanne 9
W2EKG/Mike Action - Michael Pellegrino of Gerri... (Nov '15) 7 hr XYZ911 4
Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16) 8 hr nycboy17 29
News In a hijab at the inauguration, Muslim woman sa... 22 hr Chris Isaac 12
Review: Fancy Glass and Mirrors 23 hr Abby Lawrence 2
News Why Queens is being inundated with shelters Jan 23 Fudd AsinElmer 2
PS 148 Ellery St. Brooklyn NY (Oct '10) Jan 23 Rc66gto 64
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jan 15 Handydoodles 122
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,149 • Total comments across all topics: 278,296,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC