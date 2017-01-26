Madison International in talks to buy Forest Citya s stake in NYC retail portfolio
Forest City Realty Trust is in advanced talks to sell its majority stake in a New York retail portfolio to fund manager Madison International Realty, according to a source familiar with the matter. Ronald Dickerman's Madison, along with its investment partners, already controls a 49 percent stake in the portfolio, which it bought for $172.3 million in 2011 , and is now looking to buy out Forest City's remaining 51 percent stake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruised tot found dead in apartment :0
|35 min
|25or6to4
|1
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|1 hr
|Nonlib
|6
|Some children fearful of what a Trump presidenc...
|2 hr
|jimi-yank
|10
|W2EKG/Mike Action - Michael Pellegrino of Gerri... (Nov '15)
|11 hr
|XYZ911
|4
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|nycboy17
|29
|In a hijab at the inauguration, Muslim woman sa...
|Thu
|Chris Isaac
|12
|Review: Fancy Glass and Mirrors
|Thu
|Abby Lawrence
|2
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC