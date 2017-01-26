Madison International in talks to buy Forest Citya s stake in NYC retail portfolio

Forest City Realty Trust is in advanced talks to sell its majority stake in a New York retail portfolio to fund manager Madison International Realty, according to a source familiar with the matter. Ronald Dickerman's Madison, along with its investment partners, already controls a 49 percent stake in the portfolio, which it bought for $172.3 million in 2011 , and is now looking to buy out Forest City's remaining 51 percent stake.

