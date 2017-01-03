Longtime Women's Boutiques Goldy + Mac and Flirt Brooklyn Both Closing
Goldy + Mac closed its South Slope shop on Dec. 31, the store owners said in a Facebook post , and Flirt Brooklyn will end its brick and mortar operations at 586 Fifth Ave. by Jan. 31, co-owner Seryn Potter told DNAinfo New York. Goldy + Mac started more than 12 year ago, according to a sign in the store's window, and Flirt Brooklyn opened its first shop in 2000, Potter said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|3 min
|SweLL GirL
|17,123
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 min
|RC from Canada
|313,163
|Whine and Cheese: Where are the crackers (Dec '09)
|8 min
|OMTE
|1,343
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|8 min
|Packers Fan
|334,790
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Fri
|nonLib in flatbush
|2
|Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09)
|Jan 4
|De Oppresso Liber
|330
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 3
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|120
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC