Longtime Women's Boutiques Goldy + Ma...

Longtime Women's Boutiques Goldy + Mac and Flirt Brooklyn Both Closing

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: DNAInfo.com

Goldy + Mac closed its South Slope shop on Dec. 31, the store owners said in a Facebook post , and Flirt Brooklyn will end its brick and mortar operations at 586 Fifth Ave. by Jan. 31, co-owner Seryn Potter told DNAinfo New York. Goldy + Mac started more than 12 year ago, according to a sign in the store's window, and Flirt Brooklyn opened its first shop in 2000, Potter said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 3 min SweLL GirL 17,123
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 min RC from Canada 313,163
Whine and Cheese: Where are the crackers (Dec '09) 8 min OMTE 1,343
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 8 min Packers Fan 334,790
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... Fri nonLib in flatbush 2
Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09) Jan 4 De Oppresso Liber 330
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jan 3 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 120
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,963 • Total comments across all topics: 277,753,893

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC