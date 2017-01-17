Live in Sheepshead Bay For the Price of a Down Payment in Trendy Brooklyn
For the price of a down payment of an apartment in many of the trendy parts of Brooklyn, you can buy an apartment outright - if you're willing to go deep into the South Brooklyn neighborhood of Sheepshead Bay. The 10 most affordable homes on the market in January ranged from $120,000 to $165,000, according data compiled by real-estate analytics firm NeighborhoodX .
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|3 min
|EJR aka GUTSY
|13,742
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|17 min
|jimi-yank
|334,882
|Women's March Protesting Trump 1/21
|27 min
|Larry
|3
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|Tue
|empty_sockets
|19
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Jan 17
|Miami Pistol Squad
|4
|FBI filed against Trinity Lutheran in Bay Ridge...
|Jan 17
|Shane STRASSBERG ...
|1
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 16
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC