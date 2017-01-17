Live in Sheepshead Bay For the Price of a Down Payment in Trendy Brooklyn

For the price of a down payment of an apartment in many of the trendy parts of Brooklyn, you can buy an apartment outright - if you're willing to go deep into the South Brooklyn neighborhood of Sheepshead Bay. The 10 most affordable homes on the market in January ranged from $120,000 to $165,000, according data compiled by real-estate analytics firm NeighborhoodX .

