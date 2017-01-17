Lindsay Lohan is "just" learning about other religions
The 'Mean Girls' star sparked speculation she had become a Muslim after changing her profile on Instagram to read "Alaikum salam", an Arabic greeting which translates to "and unto you peace", and deleted all previous images she had uploaded to the photo sharing site. Now, it has been revealed that Lindsay - who was baptised as a Catholic as a child - is not following any specific religion but has made the decision to learn as much about different faiths from around the world as she can so she can be enriched by all the different teachings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|empty_sockets
|19
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|20 hr
|Miami Pistol Squad
|4
|FBI filed against Trinity Lutheran in Bay Ridge...
|Tue
|Shane STRASSBERG ...
|1
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Mon
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
|Bargaintown USA (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Filipponeinva
|35
|Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06)
|Mon
|Buster Hymen - Juice
|2
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC