Korean Fast-Casual Spot Korilla BBQ Is Opening a Downtown Brooklyn Location

Brooklyn lunch fiends will soon have a new place to eat bulgogi burritos and Korean barbecue pork rice bowls at 2 MetroTech, near Lawrence Street. Popular Korean fast-casual burrito and bowl spot, Korilla BBQ will open a location in Downtown Brooklyn by late spring or early summer, the second brick and mortar location after its East Village flagship at 23 3rd Ave. Owner Edward Song originally launched Korilla BBQ as a food truck that he has parked in the neighborhood every other week for nearly two years, giving him momentum that has garnered over 12,000 Instagram followers and over 25,000 Twitter fans.

