Kids Dance in the Lunchroom at Park Slope School Where 'Joy' is a Priority
Park Slope's P.S. 118 was one of the most popular schools in the city this year, but when it opened in 2013, some families were skittish about sending their children to the untested elementary school. The new school was created during a controversial rezoning that shrank the zone for highly respected P.S. 321.
