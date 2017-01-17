Joaquin a El Chapoa Guzman Arrives in US, Due in Brooklyn Court Friday
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the Mexican drug lord who was recaptured last year after six months on the run, arrived in the U.S. Thursday night just hours after the Mexican attorney general's office confirmed he was being extradited to the United States, the Department of Justice announced. Guzman arrived around 9:30 p.m. at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, N.Y., located about 50 miles east of Manhattan, where he was met by dozens of law enforcement personnel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|5 min
|GUTSY EJR
|13,741
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|16 min
|jimi-yank
|334,882
|Women's March Protesting Trump 1/21
|27 min
|Larry
|3
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|Tue
|empty_sockets
|19
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Jan 17
|Miami Pistol Squad
|4
|FBI filed against Trinity Lutheran in Bay Ridge...
|Jan 17
|Shane STRASSBERG ...
|1
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 16
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC