James DeGale vs. Badou Jack - LIVE Results From Brooklyn
Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York - Brooklyn heavyweight Adam Kownacki had his usual vocal contingent of fans on hand for his bout against North Carolina's Joshua Tufte, and he didn't disappoint, stopping Tufte in the second round. The two came out trading punches at the opening bell, but Kownacki won the exchanges with a nice mix of punches to the body and head.
