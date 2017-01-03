Incurable Fungus Deadly to Oak Trees ...

Incurable Fungus Deadly to Oak Trees Found in Brooklyn Cemetery

An oak tree in Brooklyn's biggest cemetery is headed for an early grave, brought on by an incurable tree fungus detected in the borough for the first time, local and state authorities said. The disease has been detected in Green-Wood Cemetery following testing by the Department of Environmental Conservation of a sample taken over the summer, cemetery officials said Tuesday.

