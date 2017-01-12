Immanuwel Aleem Shocks Ievgen Khytrov...

Immanuwel Aleem Shocks Ievgen Khytrov - Knockout in Six

19 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York - In a fight that is a good omen for the 2017 boxing season, unheralded middleweight prospect Immanuwel Aleem shocked highly-touted Ievgen Khytrov, winning via sixth-round TKO in a thrilling clash of unbeatens. Aleem nearly pulled off the upset in the opening round, drilling Khytrov with a right hand and following it up with several more that had the Ukrainian reeling and on the ropes.

