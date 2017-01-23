'I thought it was a bomb': Reckless d...

'I thought it was a bomb': Reckless driver plows over teen :0

14 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

A reckless Porsche driver plowed over a teenage boy in Brooklyn - seriously injuring him on Sunday night - as he walked across the street, cops said. The 14-year-old was in Greenpoint near Greenpoint Avenue and Manhattan Avenue when he was struck by a white Porsche Cayenne just after 6 p.m., according to police.

