'I thought it was a bomb': Reckless driver plows over teen :0
A reckless Porsche driver plowed over a teenage boy in Brooklyn - seriously injuring him on Sunday night - as he walked across the street, cops said. The 14-year-old was in Greenpoint near Greenpoint Avenue and Manhattan Avenue when he was struck by a white Porsche Cayenne just after 6 p.m., according to police.
