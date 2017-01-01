Horoscope: January 01, 2017
BIRTHDAY GAL: Actress Stephanie Faracy was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on this date in 1952. This birthday gal plays the recurring roles of Frances on "Devious Maids" and Ellen Freeman on "How to Get Away with Murder."
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|4 min
|SweLL GirL
|16,958
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 min
|Eddie M
|313,065
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|7 min
|jimi-yank
|13,558
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|30 min
|rainmaker2016
|15,717
|Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09)
|Fri
|Realnigish
|328
|US parents accept children's transgender identi...
|Dec 28
|Beauty QUEEN
|5
|David Letterman Torture Data Sells Brooklyn Cit...
|Dec 25
|BadaBing
|2
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Dec 3
|Tyd
|119
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC