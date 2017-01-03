'Home Frite' French Fry Shop Coming to Brooklyn

Owners of Home Frite , which serves hand-cut fries with gourmet sauces, are planning their first brick-and-mortar on Bedford Avenue, according to co-owners Ian Vernon and Crystal Lingle. The storefront at 1047 Bedford Ave. near Greene Avenue will offer the business' signature fries with sauces like herb-ocado, lemon garlic aioli and curry ketchup, along with chicken wings and a few new additions.

