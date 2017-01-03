'Home Frite' French Fry Shop Coming t...

'Home Frite' French Fry Shop Coming to Brooklyn

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: DNAInfo.com

Owners of Home Frite , which serves hand-cut fries with gourmet sauces, are planning their first brick-and-mortar on Bedford Avenue, according to co-owners Ian Vernon and Crystal Lingle. The storefront at 1047 Bedford Ave. near Greene Avenue will offer the business' signature fries with sauces like herb-ocado, lemon garlic aioli and curry ketchup, along with chicken wings and a few new additions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Wilma 62,810
News A look at the business Trump's son-in-law is se... 4 hr OMG14U 1
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 5 hr Goober of Glovers... 964
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) 6 hr Hotcakes 121
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 6 hr _bxkid 102
Can any1 tell me the name of this pornstar/the ... Mon king 1
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... Jan 6 nonLib in flatbush 2
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,252 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,731

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC