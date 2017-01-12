Historic Beer Birthday: Frank Ibert
Today is the birthday of Frank Ibert . He was born in Brooklyn, New York. His first brewery, founded in 1880, was the Joseph Eppig & Frank Ibert Brewery in Brooklyn.
