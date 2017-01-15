Here's why less New Yorkers got divor...

Here's why less New Yorkers got divorced last year :0

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Filings in the five boroughs went from 27,756 in 2015 to 25,616 last year, as less financial stress generally kept more couples intact, experts said. Manhattan led the city with 11,274 divorces, followed by The Bronx , Queens , Brooklyn and Staten Island .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 5 min Bloody Bill Anderson 1,171
ODES to HILLARY ! 14 min Simply Irresistable 2
Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15) 22 min 2 Dogs 167
CORY HART Advises Americans on Trump ! 40 min CORY HEART 2
News Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06) 1 hr Buster Hymen - Juice 2
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) 23 hr Handydoodles 122
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... 23 hr BetheljudgmentDan... 26
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,640 • Total comments across all topics: 277,967,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC