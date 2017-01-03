Hear Tales of 'The Battle for Bed-Stuy' at the Brooklyn Historical Society
Historian and teacher Michael Woodsworth will discuss Bed-Stuy's history of community activism at a book talk on Jan. 17 at the Brooklyn Historical Society. Teacher and historian Michael Woodsworth explores the policies that helped shape the central Brooklyn neighborhood in his new book, " Battle for Bed-Stuy: The Long War on Poverty in New York City ," which he'll delve into at the Brooklyn Historical Society on Jan. 17. "I'd like people to be aware of the legacies of the community, aware of what has happened there," Woodsworth said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|22 min
|texas pete
|17,020
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|29 min
|jimi-yank
|6,104
|RUSSIA to ALLY with LEBANON !
|36 min
|The Last Warrior ...
|54
|Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13)
|37 min
|Eric in Kalamazoo
|22
|Madam President
|39 min
|doomedpossewhippe...
|336
|PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09)
|12 hr
|Jimmy
|30
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Sun
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|3
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Tyd
|119
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC