Hear Tales of 'The Battle for Bed-Stuy' at the Brooklyn Historical Society

Historian and teacher Michael Woodsworth will discuss Bed-Stuy's history of community activism at a book talk on Jan. 17 at the Brooklyn Historical Society. Teacher and historian Michael Woodsworth explores the policies that helped shape the central Brooklyn neighborhood in his new book, " Battle for Bed-Stuy: The Long War on Poverty in New York City ," which he'll delve into at the Brooklyn Historical Society on Jan. 17. "I'd like people to be aware of the legacies of the community, aware of what has happened there," Woodsworth said.

