GDC travel plans snared by anti-Muslim immigration order
The Trump administration's executive order on immigration has drawn a response from the Game Developers Conference, whose annual gathering of video games professionals from around the world is in a little less than a month. GDC is a global community - we're horrified by the #MuslimBan .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Polygon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|1 hr
|Well Well
|7
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|1 hr
|Pete
|63
|Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06)
|12 hr
|Highheelmom
|815
|Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13)
|13 hr
|ejlewis51
|23
|Woman Raped in Beauty Bar Bathroom on 14th Stre...
|Sat
|Dove Beauty Bar
|9
|PS 123 Irving Avenue and Suydam Street,Bushwick (May '10)
|Jan 27
|rob Kearney
|12
|P.S.123 Irving Avenue and Suydam Street, Bushwick (May '09)
|Jan 27
|rob Kearney
|85
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC