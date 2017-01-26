Gaze Upon Gotham Market at The Ashland, Brooklyn's Newest Food Hall
Fort Greene now has a shiny new food hall on the ground floor of one of the neighborhood's luxury apartment buildings. Gotham Market at The Ashland - from the organizers of the popular Gotham Market in Hell's Kitchen - brings eight new dining options to area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PS 123 Irving Avenue and Suydam Street,Bushwick (May '10)
|4 hr
|rob Kearney
|12
|P.S.123 Irving Avenue and Suydam Street, Bushwick (May '09)
|5 hr
|rob Kearney
|85
|Bruised tot found dead in apartment :0
|9 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|10 hr
|Nonlib
|6
|Some children fearful of what a Trump presidenc...
|11 hr
|jimi-yank
|10
|W2EKG/Mike Action - Michael Pellegrino of Gerri... (Nov '15)
|20 hr
|XYZ911
|4
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|22 hr
|nycboy17
|29
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC