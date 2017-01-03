Funeral of cop shooting victim James ...

Funeral of cop shooting victim James Owens to be held in Brooklyn

Cops fatally shot James Owens, 63, in his Canarsie home on Jan. 3 after his sister called 911 because he was dehydrated. The NYPD has said he grabbed a knife and inexplicably lunged at the responding officers seconds after they came into the first floor foyer.

