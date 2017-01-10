Fulton Street's face-lift continues in Downtown Brooklyn
Brooklyn Law School's November sale of 1 Boerum Place for $76.5 million has helped keep the revival of Fulton Street Mall fully energized. The property, which was purchased by a group of private-investment firms, is the latest to be divested by Brooklyn Law in recent years.
