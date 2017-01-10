Fulton Street's face-lift continues i...

Fulton Street's face-lift continues in Downtown Brooklyn

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Crain's New York Business

Brooklyn Law School's November sale of 1 Boerum Place for $76.5 million has helped keep the revival of Fulton Street Mall fully energized. The property, which was purchased by a group of private-investment firms, is the latest to be divested by Brooklyn Law in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's New York Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Madam President 1 hr doomednewt 376
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr TAX the TRUMP 862
HILLARY will be THE BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Dec '14) 1 hr Hawk a Loogie Goo... 13,919
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... 1 hr nonLib in flatbush 2
Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09) Jan 4 De Oppresso Liber 330
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jan 3 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 120
Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13) Jan 3 Eric in Kalamazoo 22
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,033 • Total comments across all topics: 277,673,821

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC