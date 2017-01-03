Free cancer screenings offered by Ame...

Free cancer screenings offered by American-Italian Cancer Foundation

12 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

A mobile cancer screening program is not letting the snowstorm interfere with its travels to provide breast cancer screenings today for Brooklyn women in need. The foundation uses data from the Department of Health to target areas with large populations of women diagnosed with breast cancer, in an effort to promote early detection and women's health.

