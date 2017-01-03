Former prosecutor Marc Fliedner files paperwork to run for Brooklyn DA
A Brooklyn-based civil rights attorney and former Assistant District Attorney Marc Fliedner announced on Wednesday that he has filed the paperwork with the New York Board of Elections and is expecting to run for Kings County District Attorney in the September Democratic Primary. . "But I've been speaking to folks in neighborhoods throughout Brooklyn and, quite frankly, they are uninspired by the other candidates and they know that I have a very different take."
