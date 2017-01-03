Fetus found stuck in pipe at Brooklyn...

Fetus found stuck in pipe at Brooklyn home by maintenance worker

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A fetus was found stuck in a pipe at a Brooklyn home E. 83rd St. near Flatlands Ave. in Canarsie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Honeymooners Musical on Broadway 3 min Frank Gannucci 1
HILLARY will be THE BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Dec '14) 16 min no friend of gasl... 13,926
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 19 min Goober of Glovers... 975
UPCHUCK SCHUMER"HEAD CLOWN" Heeeeeeeeeeeeeee 22 min Plottmasteram 20
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) 15 hr Hotcakes 121
Can any1 tell me the name of this pornstar/the ... Mon king 1
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... Jan 6 nonLib in flatbush 2
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,607 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,988

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC